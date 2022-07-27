AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pressure-free Pakistan can chase mammoth 508, says Yousuf

AFP 27 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said Wednesday he was confident his team could still play for victory against Sri Lanka in the second Test, despite needing an unprecedented 508-run chase to win.

The tourists ended day four on 89-1 with Imam-ul-Haq on 46 and skipper Babar Azam on 26 when bad light stopped play for the second successive day.

They will need another 419 runs to win, or to bat out the last three sessions to draw the match and win the series 1-0.

“Babar and Imam are playing to their strength and I feel if they play in the same manner we will try to go for the target,” said Yousuf.

He said the team had benchmarked itself against its 506-run chase against Australia at home in March, in a match ending with a draw on 443-7.

“I think the same target is needed in the same amount of time. Babar played an excellent innings of 196. Abdullah Shafique got 96 and it was a very good game,” Yousuf told reporters.

De Silva ton sets Pakistan monumental chase in second Test

“The way Babar and Imam are playing it will be an interesting day tomorrow.”

The West Indies hold the record for the highest successful Test chase with 418 against Australia in 2003 at Antigua.

But Yousuf said the team were relaxed and relishing the challenge to perform at their highest level.

“Boys are not under pressure, they are enjoying the game and taking on the challenge,” he said.

Pakistan lost their three-Test home series to Australia 1-0 but whitewashed South Africa, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh last year.

Pakistan Babar Azam Sri Lanka Test match Mohammad Yousuf

Comments

1000 characters

Pressure-free Pakistan can chase mammoth 508, says Yousuf

Govt to lift ban on certain imports in coming days: Miftah Ismail

New historic low: Rupee plummets further, closes at 236.02 against US dollar

PM Shehbaz vows to provide maximum relief to people affected by rains

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Interior minister warns of governor's rule in Punjab

Oil rises on US inventory drop, Russian gas cuts

Iran says probing claimed Pakistani airline near-miss

G7 aim to have price cap on Russian oil in place before Dec 5

Gold price per tola breaches Rs150,000 for the first time in Pakistan

UAE and Iran discuss boosting ties ahead of possible ambassador return

Read more stories