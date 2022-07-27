Interior minister warns of governor's rule in Punjab

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Wednesday that work on imposing governor's rule in Punjab had begun and a summary is being prepared in this regard.

In a press conference, he warned the provincial government against imposing a ban on his or any party member’s entry in Punjab.

He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rhetoric of banning entry of PML-N members in Punjab was further strengthening the case for governor rule in the province.

Taking a jibe at Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling during CM elections in the province, he added that when judiciary and courts complicate political matters, it takes a toll on the economy.

“Due to political turbulence created by the courts, stock market will fall, rupee will devalue against the US dollar and inflation will rise,” he said.

According to him, unbiased and independent judiciary was vital for the prosperity of any country.

Sanaullah added that Article 63 A of the constitution details how to deal with lawmakers when party direction is not followed.

“It clearly states that votes will be counted in such an incidence but during Punjab CM elections in April 2022, the Supreme Court rejected votes of 25 dissident lawmakers that did not vote the PTI-backed candidate,” he said. “This time, the Supreme Court gave an opposite ruling.”

He stated that the verdict was clear rewriting of the constitution and the federal government would not allow the apex court to do that.

“Only parliament can rewrite the constitution and we will not allow anyone to amend it,” he underlined.

On Tuesday, former planning minister and Secretary General PTI Asad Umar had warned the coalition government against imposing governor's rule in Punjab.

Umar said if the governor’s rule is imposed, it won’t even last for hours.

On 19 July, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI will form a government in Punjab after CM elections and it will ban Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Atta Tarar and Rana Sanaullah from entering the province.

Fawad further highlighted that the two leaders would be banned from Punjab through the issuance of detention orders.