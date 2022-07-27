AGL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
Jul 27, 2022
Markets

Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 2. Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2022 between Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31 and in 2023 between Jan. 1-15 and Jan. 16-31.

Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes of wheat in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes on Tuesday.

CBOT wheat targets $8.24 to $8.42-3/4 range

A separate tender from Jordan to buy 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closes later on Wednesday.

