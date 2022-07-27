AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
ANL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
AVN 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
EFERT 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.93%)
EPCL 67.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.53%)
FCCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.92%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.35%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
OGDC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.85%)
PRL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
TREET 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
TRG 80.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.54%)
UNITY 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.49%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.36%)
BR30 14,346 Decreased By -89.6 (-0.62%)
KSE100 39,751 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,100 Decreased By -31 (-0.2%)
CBOT wheat targets $8.24 to $8.42-3/4 range

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat is expected to break a resistance at $8.01-3/4 per bushel and rise into $8.24 to $8.42-3/4 range.

The contract has climbed above the upper trendline of a wedge.

It has a better chance of rising into $8.24 to $8.42-3/4 range.

A fall to $7.86 could signal an extension of the wedge. The downtrend may develop towards the range of $7.36-1/2 to $7.65-1/2.

On the daily chart, the contract seems to have broken a resistance at $7.92.

The break looks reliable, in conjunction with the bullish divergence on RSI.

US disapproval of China’s grain stockpiling full of irony

The break opened the way towards $8.86-1/2.

A more realistic target is $8.43-1/2, the July 20 high.

