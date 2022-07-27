AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
ANL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
AVN 74.89 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.07%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.51%)
EPCL 65.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
GGL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TREET 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
TRG 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 3,929 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,393 Decreased By -42.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 39,824 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,116 Decreased By -15 (-0.1%)
World

Singapore extends stay of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

COLOMBO/SINGAPORE: Singapore has permitted former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the island republic for an additional 14 days, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

A short-term visit pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended, two separate sources in Colombo and Singapore, both with knowledge of the matter, told Reuters. Rajapaksa is now able to stay in Singapore until August 11.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in Singapore did not respond to a request for confirmation on the extension of stay.

Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on July 14, a day after fleeing his crisis-ridden country via Maldives and following a popular uprising that forced him to resign as president.

At the time, the Singapore government said he had not been granted asylum, and was in the country on a private visit.

“It is my belief he may eventually consider returning to Sri Lanka but there is no definite political or other stance on this,” Sri Lankan government spokesperson Bandula Gunwardena said on Tuesday.

Shortages leave bankrupt Sri Lanka’s hospitals empty

Six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as president following a victory in a parliamentary vote after Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned.

The country of 22 million people has been crippled by a devastating economic crisis for several months, with shortages of fuel, food and other necessities as foreign exchange reserves needed for essential imports dropped to record lows.

