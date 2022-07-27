AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
EPCL 65.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.98%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
GGGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
MLCF 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.27%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TRG 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,934 Increased By 3 (0.08%)
BR30 14,408 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.19%)
KSE100 39,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,133 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
Spot gold may test support at $1,711

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,711 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling toward $1,700.

The metal failed twice to break a resistance at $1,739.

The failures confirm a completion of the bounce from the July 21 low of $1,680.25. The bounce was driven by a wave 4, which will be reversed by the current wave 5.

The slow drop from the July 22 high of $1,738.99 is regarded as a prelude to a much faster fall, as a wave five is generally quick and sharp.

A break above $1,721 may lead to a gain into $1,728-$1,739 range.

On the daily chart, the downtrend remains intact within a falling channel.

The trend could have resumed, as the metal failed to leave the channel.

A break above $1,828 would be the very early signal of an escape from the channel. It may open the way towards $1,775.

