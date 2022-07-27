Tokyo stocks close higher led by tech gains

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, led by tech gains, as investors’ attention shifted to a US Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.22 percent, or 60.54 points, at 27,715.75 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.13 percent, or 2.58 points, to 1,945.75.

As US tech futures were bought in after-hours trading on Wall Street, Tokyo shares rebounded, largely thanks to rises in “chip-linked and some tech” shares, said Atsuko Ishitoya, strategist at Daiwa Securities.

However, investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed policy decision late Wednesday, analysts said.

The US central bank is set to announce another big interest rate increase, the fourth this year, in its ongoing battle to tamp down price pressures that have been squeezing American families.

The dollar fetched 136.93 yen, against 136.95 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 2.28 percent at 7,620 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron climbed 3.10 percent to 45,900 yen.

Tokyo stocks close lower

Hitachi was up 0.30 percent at 6,744 yen, but Sony Group closed down 0.60 percent at 11,660 yen, while Nintendo was off 0.42 percent at 59,890 yen.

Telecoms firm KDDI ended up 0.18 percent at 4,436 yen, after reports said the Japanese government will issue administrative guidance to the firm regarding a technical glitch that took three days to fix and affected millions of customers this month.