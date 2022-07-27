AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
ANL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
AVN 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
EFERT 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
EPCL 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.99%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.08%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.35%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.67%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
TREET 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.9%)
TRG 80.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
UNITY 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.44%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,915 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,344 Decreased By -91.6 (-0.63%)
KSE100 39,725 Decreased By -168.9 (-0.42%)
KSE30 15,086 Decreased By -45.3 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher led by tech gains

AFP Updated 27 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, led by tech gains, as investors’ attention shifted to a US Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.22 percent, or 60.54 points, at 27,715.75 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.13 percent, or 2.58 points, to 1,945.75.

As US tech futures were bought in after-hours trading on Wall Street, Tokyo shares rebounded, largely thanks to rises in “chip-linked and some tech” shares, said Atsuko Ishitoya, strategist at Daiwa Securities.

However, investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed policy decision late Wednesday, analysts said.

The US central bank is set to announce another big interest rate increase, the fourth this year, in its ongoing battle to tamp down price pressures that have been squeezing American families.

The dollar fetched 136.93 yen, against 136.95 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 2.28 percent at 7,620 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron climbed 3.10 percent to 45,900 yen.

Tokyo stocks close lower

Hitachi was up 0.30 percent at 6,744 yen, but Sony Group closed down 0.60 percent at 11,660 yen, while Nintendo was off 0.42 percent at 59,890 yen.

Telecoms firm KDDI ended up 0.18 percent at 4,436 yen, after reports said the Japanese government will issue administrative guidance to the firm regarding a technical glitch that took three days to fix and affected millions of customers this month.

US Federal Reserve Tokyo stocks Nikkei SoftBank Group

