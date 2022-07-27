AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
Jul 27, 2022
Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

  • On July 13, Saleem Ahmad resigned from the post citing personal reasons
Recorder Report Updated 27 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday appointed Abid Hussain Bhayo- Federal Minister for Privatisation as chairman Privatisation Commission.

“The prime Minister has approved the appointment of Chairman Privatisation Commission. Bhayo, Federal Minister for Privatisation has been entrusted with the charge of Chairman Privatisation Commission through a notification,” the notification said.

PC chairman Ahmed quits

On July 13, 2022, Saleem Ahmad from private sector resigned as chairman of Privatisation Commission and sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, citing personal reasons.

Bhayo remained the chairman of the commission for five months and, during his tenure, he expedited the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, started the process of recapitalisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited and the sale of House Building Finance Corporation Company Limited.

