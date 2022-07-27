AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar too is still waiting

“Maryam Nawaz has come of age I reckon.” “You were against her for no reason.” “You as in who? I mean ...
Anjum Ibrahim 27 Jul, 2022

“Maryam Nawaz has come of age I reckon.”

“You were against her for no reason.”

“You as in who? I mean her political career doesn’t matter to me.”

“Interesting choice of word – career as opposed to struggle because she hasn’t had to struggle and you know the Urdu expression of seven murders being forgiven…”

“I guess the English equivalent expression is a cat has nine lives.”

“So seven here and nine there what does that tell us?”

“Neither has the critical Urdu alphabet ain, the 24th letter, and Maryam has no ain in her either and neither does the name Sharif or Safdar or…”

“Stop getting distracted when I said Maryam has come of age I meant finally she made an observation that I thought was a good one.”

“Her observations on retired captains…”

“Stop, don’t get personal, anyway I meant…”

“I know what you meant…she echoed the sentiments of the Man Without a Portfolio when she said that the lame government headed by Uncle Shehbaz…”

“Nope, that isn’t it.”

“Either…it is because that echoing the sentiments of…”

“The Man Without a Portfolio’s mustache reminds me of…of…of…”

“Not Ziaul Haq, his was half way to a handlebar mustache, and the Man Without a Portfolio has a toothbrush mustache…”

“Toothbrush?”

“Like Charlie Chaplin…or like Maryam’s long term trainer Parveen Rashid…”

“I have said it once and will say it again get that keyboard sorted out.”

“Before I incur that expenditure let’s wait it out, I mean it isn’t clear who will come and who will go…”

“I don’t get you.”

“Dar was itching to return and now he too is waiting…”

“I see, anyway what has impressed you about Maryam?”

“Her comment about match fixing and bench fixing.”

“Indeed and what about daddy fixing and…”

“Wouldn’t your daddy help if he could?”

“I stand corrected.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

