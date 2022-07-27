AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Pakistan

People’s Bus Service: Sharjeel announces another bus route

APP 27 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced another route of Intra-District People’s Bus Service (PBS) from July 27.

The PBS busses will operate between Nazimabad’s 5 Star Chowrangi to Shan Chowrangi area of Korangi district. The 33 kilometre long route 3 passes through KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Eid Gah, Liaquatabad 10, Isa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road and KPT Interchange localities of the metropolis.

Under the PBS project buses were already plying on three routes of the metropolis, from Model Colony to Tower, North Karachi to Indus Hospital and Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Malir Cantt.

PBS Sharjeel Inam Memon People's Bus Service PBS project buses

