RBNZ Governor says RBNZ to review recent performance in conducting monetary policy

WELLINGTON: New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr said on Tuesday that it is undertaking a review of its recent performance in conducting monetary policy.

Orr said that the review will assess inflation and employment outcomes relative to the targets outlined in the remit and the decisions taken at various times based on the information available when they were made.

The review of monetary policy performance is in addition to an ongoing review of the Monetary Policy Remit.