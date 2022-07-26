AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
AVN 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
EPCL 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGGL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
GTECH 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.16 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.78%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
OGDC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
PAEL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
TELE 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TPL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.68%)
TREET 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
TRG 80.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.71%)
UNITY 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,932 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 14,455 Increased By 64.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 39,907 Increased By 63.1 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 42.7 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

RBNZ Governor says RBNZ to review recent performance in conducting monetary policy

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

WELLINGTON: New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr said on Tuesday that it is undertaking a review of its recent performance in conducting monetary policy.

Orr said that the review will assess inflation and employment outcomes relative to the targets outlined in the remit and the decisions taken at various times based on the information available when they were made.

New Zealand’s inflation hits 3-decade high, raising bets on sharper rate hikes

The review of monetary policy performance is in addition to an ongoing review of the Monetary Policy Remit.

New Zealand central bank Adrian Orr

Comments

1000 characters

RBNZ Governor says RBNZ to review recent performance in conducting monetary policy

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court resumes hearing

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Read more stories