ZUEB announces HSC annual examination dates

KARACHI: The Ziauddin University Examination Board (ZUEB) has announced the dates of Intermediate Part I and II (HSC) annual examinations for 2022 across Sindh.

According to the examination schedule released by the ZUEB, the pre-engineering, pre-medical, commerce, general science and humanities group annual examinations will continue till Friday, 5th August 2022.

All HSC examinations of the 26th of July 2022 are postponed due to heavy rains in different parts of the province. New date for the examination of the 26th July will be announced shortly, whereas examination from the 27th of July 2022 will continue according to the announced schedule/ time table. Part I exams will be held in the morning shift while Part II exams will be held in the afternoon shift.

More than 20,000 students will participate in the HSC Intermediate Part I and II exams held across Sindh by the Ziauddin University Examination Board.

