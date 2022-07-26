Zardari to celebrate 67th birthday with grandson in Dubai

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has gone to Dubai to celebrate his 67th birthday (July 26) with his 9-month-old grandson Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry, the Spokesperson of Bilawal House Surendar Valasai said this in a statement.

President Asif Ali Zardari wanted to celebrate his first birthday as a grandfather with his only grandson.

While strongly criticizing the rumours by the opponents regarding the recent visit of former President Asif Ali Zardari to Dubai, the spokesman said that the entire nation is a witness that the former President endured the hardships of unjustified imprisonments for eleven years, but did not leave the country.

