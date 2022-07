KARACHI: Gold prices hit a historic high of Rs 148,300 per tola on Monday in the local market, traders said. The prices increased by Rs 2000 to the historic high of Rs 148,300 per tola and Rs 1,714 to Rs 127,143 per 10 grams.

Gold prices were quoted for $ 1730 per ounce in the global market.

Silver prices stood unchanged for Rs 1,580 per tola and Rs 1354.60 per 10 grams, traders said.

