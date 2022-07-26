AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline crack trims losses but hovers near 1-year lows

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s refining profit margin for gasoline trimmed losses on Monday amid volatility in crude oil markets, although the crack hovered near February 2021 lows touched last week on fears of increasing supply and slowing demand.

The crack rose to a premium of $2.56 a barrel from a discount of 14 cents on Friday.

A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks dented refiners’ profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also added to pressure on growing stockpiles.

“The increasing shift to VLSFO (Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil) production should provide a floor for cracks in the near term,” consultancy FGE said in a note.

Margins will strengthen further in September onwards as several major Indian refiners undergo planned maintenance, including Reliance’s SEZ refinery, FGE added.

China’s Sinopec Corp has cut its purchases of Russia’s ESPO crude oil in July as other buyers, including from India, were willing to pay higher prices, trade sources said.

gasoline naphtha VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline crack trims losses but hovers near 1-year lows

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Punjab CM’s election: govt’s full court request rejected by SC

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Army takes stock of situation

Read more stories