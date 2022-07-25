AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Weaker dollar lifts copper, but demand outlook still shaky

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Monday, helped by a weakening dollar that made metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies, but prices remained near 20-month lows as slowing economic growth clouds the demand outlook.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $7,465 a tonne in official trading. Global stock markets also rose slightly.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction are up about 7.5% from a low of $6,955 on July 15 but down more than 30% from a record high in March.

To rein in inflation, central banks worldwide have begun rapid interest rate increases that are likely to stifle economic growth.

Copper bounces on short-covering as China supports property sector

Demand has also been weak in China, the biggest consumer, because of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“We probably are close to the trough for most metals,” said Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain. “Yes, the demand outlook has deteriorated, but it’s not all bad on the China front.”

Speculative investors are becoming less bearish, cutting their net short position in COMEX copper to about 14,500 contracts from around 26,500 in early July.

In a hopeful sign for metals, China will launch a fund worth up to 300 billion yuan ($44 billion) to help to ease a debt crisis in the property industry, a state bank official told Reuters.

“Industrial activity in China is improving,” ANZ analysts said. “Nevertheless, ongoing outbreaks of COVID are raising uncertainty over the demand recovery.”

The roughly 25 million tonne a year global copper market was oversupplied by 43,000 tonnes over January-May, according to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG).

But copper stocks in exchange warehouses are low, with only 50,350 tonnes in the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) system, near last year’s 12-1/2 year low of 27,171 tonnes.

LME aluminium was down 1.8% at $2,431 a tonne, zinc fell 0.5% to $2,977, lead slipped 0.1% to $2,016 and tin was 1.4% down at $24,600. Nickel, however, rose 2.1% to $22,580.

copper import LME copper copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Weaker dollar lifts copper, but demand outlook still shaky

SBP discouraging inter-bank trade as Pakistan battles dollar shortage: report

All-time low: Rupee closes near 230 against US dollar as pressure on currency remains

Coalition govt reiterates demand for full bench to hear Elahi's petition

Oil steady as market juggles Fed hike with supply fears

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Pressure will ease as imports have gone down: Miftah Ismail

Facing production issues, Indus Motor Company offers refunds to its customers

KSE-100 falls 0.58% to close below 40,000, volume plunges to 75mn shares

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

Army huddle reaffirms complete support to civil administration in rescue, rehabilitation activities

Read more stories