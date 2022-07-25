AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close lower as industrials fall

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

Sri Lankan shares extended losses from the previous session to end more than 1% lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 1.07% at 7,639.42. The index on Friday posted its second consecutive weekly gain, advancing 3.4%.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Browns Investments Plc were the top losers on the index, falling 2.4% and 5.1%, respectively.

Sri Lanka’s new President Ranil Wickremesinghe told diplomats that non-violent protests against his government will be allowed to continue, including in the commercial capital Colombo, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Sri Lankan shares inch lower; security forces raid protest camp

The country’s security forces raided and partially cleared a protest camp occupying government grounds in Colombo early on Friday, fuelling fears that Wickremesinghe had launched a crackdown a day after being sworn in.

Media footage showed soldiers in riot gear and armed with assault rifles tearing down the camp, set up in April by protesters enraged with the country’s economic collapse.

The island nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, unable to pay for essential imports such as fuel and medicine due to a severe shortage of foreign exchange.

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume fell to 46.3 million shares from 52.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 744.9 million rupees ($2.10 million), down from 866.6 billion rupees in the earlier session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 122.8 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 624.8 million rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan economy CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares close lower as industrials fall

SBP discouraging inter-bank trade as Pakistan battles dollar shortage: report

All-time low: Rupee closes near 230 against US dollar as pressure on currency remains

Coalition govt reiterates demand for full bench to hear Elahi's petition

Oil steady as market juggles Fed hike with supply fears

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Pressure will ease as imports have gone down: Miftah Ismail

Facing production issues, Indus Motor Company offers refunds to its customers

KSE-100 falls 0.58% to close below 40,000, volume plunges to 75mn shares

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

Army huddle reaffirms complete support to civil administration in rescue, rehabilitation activities

Read more stories