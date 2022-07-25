AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
Army huddle reaffirms complete support to civil administration in rescue, rehabilitation activities

  • Military top brass takes a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on the border and internal security
BR Web Desk 25 Jul, 2022

The Pakistan Army's top brass on Monday reaffirmed its resolve to extend "complete support" to civil administration in the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation activities across the country.

The support was expressed during the 249th Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, the forum also took a comprehensive review of the security situation, with a particular focus on the border and internal security.

The COAS lauded successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of officers and men to ensure the security of borders and the safety of the masses.

"COAS also appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country," the statement added.

