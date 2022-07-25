PU’s academic staff body objects to grant of VC’s charge to retired professor

LAHORE: A meeting of the PU-ASA Executive Council held recently at the Committee Room of the University Club. In a press statement issued by Secretary General Academic Staff Association Punjab University Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi said that the Council took stock of the administrative affairs of the university.

It was observed with great concern that at the expiry of tenures of Vice Chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor, the charge of the office of the Vice Chancellor could have been given to the Senior Most Professor of the University whereas in clear disregard it has been given to a retired Professor, who is already working as Professor Emeritus. Professor Emeritus is believed to serve in teaching and research and cannot be given administrative assignment. In other Universities, serving senior most teachers have been given additional charge as Vice Chancellor.

Unfortunately the office of PVC was not filled in due time, otherwise such fluid situation could easily be avoided. Now the case for appointment of PVC is being initiated by the VC to favour either his political associate or the native fellow again by ignoring the principle of seniority.

Similarly a junior Professor, who has been promoted from Assistant Professor to Professor and then a faculty was especially crafted to elevate him as Dean, who is junior to number of other Deans, was recommended by the out then outgoing VC, as Member Syndicate which is against the morality, merit and judicious use of discretionary powers and in utter disregard of the seniority.

The Council passed a resolution showing grave concerns over the deteriorating administrative affairs of the university and demanded the strict implementation of Merit and seniority in all appointments.

The executive council decided to raise the issue on all possible forums to seek justice for the community, as the appointments tantamount to hamper the merit and transparency in the University. The Council demanded that the Appointment of Pro Vice Chancellor of Punjab University must be made according to the rule of the Seniority as per decisions of the Superior courts and the power of Discretion must be applied judiciously by considering the appointment on Merit and Seniority.

The Council demanded the grant of 15% Disparity Reduction Allowance 2022, which is recently announced by the Government, to all the teaching and non teaching staff of the University in the salaries of July 2022. The council further resolved for grant of revised pay scales to all the grades as per notification of the Punjab Government.

The Council took serious note regarding the delay in implementation of the agreement between ASA and the high powered Deans Committee signed on May 16, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022