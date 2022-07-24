Dr Ziauddin Hospital receives Sindh Healthcare Commission’s regular licence

KARACHI: Dr Ziauddin Hospital gains the Sindh Healthcare Commission Regular Licence, being the first hospital in Sindh / Karachi to receive this honour.

While congratulating the management of Dr Ziauddin Hospital, chief guest of the ceremony Dr Ahson Siddiqui, CEO, Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) said that the hospital essential Infrastructure and Leadership is getting the right professional blend in all its projects related to healthcare, patient safety, quality management systems and this is the key to its success.

