AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran misleading nation through lies, propaganda: Rana

APP 24 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that a group under Imran Khan wanted to mislead the nation through its lies and baseless propaganda.

Talking to the media, he said that Niazi had been propagating for the last three days that his men were being purchased through greasing their palm, but the number of votes in the Punjab Assembly for chief minister’s election had exposed his propaganda as not a single member of either sides (PTI and PML-N) voted against his party.

He said that Niazi was untrustworthy person and he (Imran) was pursuing the agenda of dividing the nation and misleading youth, adding that the person (Niazi) could cause colossal loss to the nation.

Citing the trespassing of Supreme Court Lahore Registry by PTI workers on Friday night, the Interior Minister said that Deputy Registrar should have informed the government about the situation.

As a lawyer, he said courts should be respected, adding that Imran Khan used derogatory language against courts, while the courts were opened for him in the midnight.”

The minister said Election Commission of Pakistan was not announcing verdict on Foreign Funding Case in fear that Imran Khan may use derogatory and abusive language against them.

Rana Sanaullah demanded the ECP to immediately announce the verdict on Foreign Funding Case as it was clear that Niazi took money from abroad to destabilize the country and a legal action should be now initiated against him.

He also appealed to the chief justice of Supreme Court to constitute a full bench to hear the cases, in which, PML-N was party.

“I have never observed any lawyer of citing the decision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed case in any proceedings which means that neither bar accepts the verdict nor courts,” he added.

The minister said that Article 63-A should be interpreted in letter and spirit. He reiterated that Imran was a trouble-maker so appropriate rangers force had been provided to provinces to deal with any untoward violence.

Supreme Court Punjab assembly Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah ECP PMLN PTI workers

Comments

1000 characters

Imran misleading nation through lies, propaganda: Rana

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

PM congratulates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Read more stories