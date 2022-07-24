Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume was satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5000 to Rs 6,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6000 to Rs 7,400 per 40 Kg.

3200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 2800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Shahpur Chakar were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,100 per maund, 800 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 28,00 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 400 bales of Golarchi were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Maqsooda Rind was sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Khanwal were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund and 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. The polyester fiber was available at Rs 315 per Kg.

