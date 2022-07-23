'Enough is enough': PML-N shouldn't be expected to follow one-sided rulings, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that her party should not be expected to accept courts "one-sided decisions," adding that the current political crisis was the result of the “arbitrary interpretation of the constitution.”

"Amid pressure due to bullying, threats, misbehaviour and abuses, if the house of justice makes specific decisions via the same bench and negates itself, negate its own decisions, puts its weight behind a single side then do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is Enough," the PML-N leader tweeted.

Maryam said that the current political chaos and instability started with the Supreme Court's court decision on Article 63A, adding that it made an arbitrary interpretation of the constitution to not count the MPAs that voted voluntarily.

"Today, a new interpretation is being made so that the same favourite can benefit again. Disapproved!" she said.

Maryam's statement comes after the top court adjourned the hearing of the petition lodged by PML-Q leader Pervez Ilahi against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari till Monday (June 25).

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, directed Mazari to submit the complete record of Friday's re-election.

The court ruled that Hamza should work as per the Constitution and law during the time period. “As the chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains,” it stressed.

Moreover, the apex court also decided that Hamza Shehbaz will remain "trustee" Chief Minister of Punjab until Monday.

During today’s hearing, Justice Bandial remarked that the deputy speaker’s ruling was against the apex court’s verdict in the Article 63-A reference.

The Supreme Court also decided to hear the case in Islamabad on Monday. The hearing of the petition took place in Lahore on Saturday.