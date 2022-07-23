AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Hamza chairs joint parliamentary party meeting

Recorder Report 23 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday presided over the joint provincial parliamentary party meeting at a local hotel in which members of PML-N, PPP, Rah-e-Haq party, independents and MPAs actively participated.

The participants reposed complete confidence in the leadership of Hamza Shahbaz. In the meeting, final strategy was chalked out relating to the election of the Leader of the House of Punjab Assembly.

Moreover, the CM has congratulated Pakistan’s first female mountaineer Samina Baig who has climbed K2. In his message, the CM congratulated her adding that the nation is proud of her. ‘You have made the country proud by climbing K-2 head,’ he said. The nation is proud of talented women like Samina Baig who are an asset to Pakistan; he added.

Further, the CM has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to drowning in rainwater in the village of Narowal.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children, he sought a report from Commissioner Gujranwala division about the sorrowful incident. He directed to submit a report after making an inquiry about the incident.

