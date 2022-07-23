PARTLY FACETIOUS: The SS team

“Do you support the rather sanctimonious narrative of the Shehbaz Sharif team?”

“I don’t think there is anything sanctimonious about it! They are angry that what was good for the goose when the goose was in the Prime Minister’s House ain’t good for the gander.”

“How can you define The Khan, a man’s man, with a goose?”

“Really? That got your attention!”

“Well, The Khan can’t be a tiger cause Nawaz Sharif has appropriated that as his election symbol.”

“And The Khan’s checkmate: a tiger force of low level young people, and by low level I mean all they got out of it was a cap…I am not sure they even got a bat out of it, and by the way where are they these days?”

“The young demand a lot less than you oldies!”

“That’s certainly true anyway I concede The Khan is a…a…male so the gander.”

“Anyway when I was referring to the sanctimonious narrative of the SS team I meant the narrative that we are taking politically challenging economic decisions for the country and at a political cost.”

“Then I have two questions. One the cabinet was inducted on 19 April this year. Now from 19 April till 26 May the Law Minister dedicated himself to drafting the amendments to the National Accountability Act and viola the dratted clause 14 was deleted which used to place the onus of proving one’s innocence on the accused, a Continental European law which stipulates guilty unless proven innocent, so that means no one but no one has to give the money trail – its NAB that must find it.”

“I wasn’t aware deletion required any work.”

“That’s your defense?! Anyway the NAB amendments were passed by the House on 27 May. Now The Khan’s relief package of 28 February was unfunded and a political move yes and the entire SS cabinet including the finance minister were aware and publicly stated that the package needed to be reversed. Ismail announced the withdrawal in two phases — the first on 27 May and the second on 3 June.”

“Perhaps the answer lies in 27 May being an auspicious day for the SS team.”

“Hahaha, and that’s not all, the State Bank Governor, one of two most relevant economic team leaders in the country, has yet to be appointed, we have a man acting as governor since 6 May this year, while NAB chairman was appointed on 21 July this year.”

