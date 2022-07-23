Ministry describes advantages of Discos’ sell-off

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Privatization has said that there is need for privatizing Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited (Iesco) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited (Pesco) to reduce transmission losses, improve recovery, and quality of service delivery.

The Ministry of Privatization told this to the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatization which met with Senator Shamim Afridi in the chair at the Parliament House on Friday.

The meeting commenced with the deliberations on the Privatization of the Pesco and the Iesco.

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar inquired why the Ministry of Power wants to privatise the Pesco and the Iesco.

Secretary Ministry of Privatization told the committee that the major objective of the Ministry of Power behind the privatization of the concerned Discos (electricity distribution companies) was to reduce transmission losses and improve the quality of service delivery.

The officials of the Pesco informed the committee that due to transmission losses and deteriorated law and order condition in the region, the Pesco is doomed to bear losses.

Senator Kakar said that instead of privatizing, the Ministry of Power should introduce a prepaid system in the concerned DISCOs.

The chairman committee questioned who will be willing to purchase these DISCOs which are engulfed in transmission losses and debt. He also maintained that the issue of transmission losses can be resolved with the help of law enforcement forces of the concerned province.

Federal Minister for Privatization Mir Abid Hussain Bhayo told the committee that the provincial governments were invited to purchase their concerned Discos. He also maintained that provincial governments with the aid of its administrative machinery could administer it effectively.

Senator Afridi demanded a detailed report on the matter in the next meeting.

While discussing the matter of 448 acres of land of Sindh Engineering Limited located in Tehsil Kasur, Punjab Province. Assistant Commissioner of Kasur apprised the committee that the matter is sub judice in Civil Court under the direction of Lahore High Court (LHC) and the latter has also stopped the civil court from pronouncing the decision on the matter concerned.

Senator Kakar suggested that the committee should write a letter to the chief justice of the LHC to submit his reply before the committee.

However, on the matter of the total number of consultants working currently in the Ministry of Privatization and their recruitment and promotion rules.

Chairman Committee Senator Afridi has decided to constitute a Sub-Committee under the convenership of Senator Kakar to review the matter in detail.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kakar, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Minister for Privatization Mir Abid Hussain Bhayo, and other senior officers of the ministry as well.

