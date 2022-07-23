KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.566 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,800. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.771 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.868 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.526 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.391 billion), Silver (PKR 1.850 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 840.348 million), DJ (PKR 750.333 million), SP 500 (PKR 231.843 million), Platinum (PKR 197.379 million), Japan Equity (PKR 63.072 million), Copper (PKR 52.861 million) and Brent (PKR 21.986 million).

