Dividend/Bonus Announcements
23 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
KASB Modaraba 12.08.2022 29.07.2022
10.00.A.M. To
EOGM 12.08.2022
First Prudential Modaraba 12.08.2022 29.07.2022
11.00.A.M. To
EOGM 12.08.2022
First Pak Modaraba 12.08.2022 29.07.2022
10.30.A.M. To
EOGM 12.08.2022
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Book Closure for Treated in time for the Purpose of acquisition of Shares.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
