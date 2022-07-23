AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 23 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
KASB Modaraba                                                                   12.08.2022      29.07.2022
                                                                                10.00.A.M.              To
                                                                                EOGM            12.08.2022
First Prudential Modaraba                                                       12.08.2022      29.07.2022
                                                                                11.00.A.M.              To
                                                                                EOGM            12.08.2022
First Pak Modaraba                                                              12.08.2022      29.07.2022
                                                                                10.30.A.M.              To
                                                                                EOGM            12.08.2022
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for Treated in time for the Purpose of acquisition of Shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

