Jul 22, 2022
World

G7 to ensure grain deal does not put Ukraine at more risk: Trudeau

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

OTTAWA: The G7 would be watching closely to ensure a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea does not “put Ukraine further at risk of being further invaded and attacked by Russia,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

“The G7 is working closely with partners like Turkey and others to ensure that we can get that grain out of Ukraine and to places around the world where it’s needed without putting at risk Ukraine’s sovereignty and protection,” Trudeau said.

Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.

