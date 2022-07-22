Govt appoints new IG Punjab ahead of CM election

The government on Friday appointed Faisal Shahkar as the new Inspector General (IG) of the Punjab Police ahead of the much-anticipated election for the province's chief minister.

The Cabinet Secretariat issued the notification hours before the closely-watched election that may trigger a change of government in the country's largest province.

As per the notification, Shahkar – a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan – has been transferred and posted as a provincial police officer with the approval of the federal government.

Stage set for Punjab CM election as lawmakers make their way to assembly

He was previously serving as the Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police (PRP). Shahkar replaces Rao Sardar with immediate effect.

Earlier, Aaj News reported that top-ranking government officials — IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal — sent their transfer requests to the incumbent government a few days ago.

Their requests came after PTI Chairman Imran Khan, following the party’s win in the recently-held Punjab by-election, warned that he remembers the name of "every police and government official involved" in activities against his party.