Stage set for Punjab CM election as lawmakers make their way to assembly

All eyes are now on Punjab, the country's largest province, that will elect its new Chief Minister during the assembly session set to start shortly after days of uncertainty hit Pakistan's politics as well as its financial markets.

Lawmakers have begun arriving at the premises with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members looking hopeful for a victory. PTI candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will contest the election against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz.

Dressed in PPE kits, PML-N's Uzma Qadri and Saba Qadri make their way to the Punjab Assembly to cast their vote on Friday

Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari will chair the session that comes just months after Hamza Shehbaz was elected CM of the province in April after securing 197 votes while PTI nominee Parvez Elahi boycotted the election.

The elections are crucial to decide the fate of politics in Punjab, historically an important stronghold for the PML-N that is leading the current coalition government in the centre. However, Sunday's by-polls, where main competitor PTI registered a resounding victory, are being seen as a setback for the PML-N.

The development comes in the backdrop of allegations hurled by PTI chairman who claimed that “up to Rs50 crores are being offered to buy MPAs”.

Lahore seeing a repeat of Sindh House horse trading, says Imran

The former premier said that the alleged act was not only an "attack on democracy but also on the moral fabric of our society."

"Had the Supreme Court taken action and debarred these turncoats for life, it would have acted as a deterrent."

"Don't handlers of US regime-change conspiracy's imported govt realise severe damage being done to nation?" he asked.

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, part of the coalition government, has told Punjab chief minister candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi to snub Imran Khan and join him, warning that otherwise their political fight would turn into personal animosity.

Zardari has conveyed his ‘ferocious’ message to Elahi through his elder brother PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after his efforts to coax him to vote for Hamza failed in a meeting on Wednesday.

Zardari said that he persuaded the PML-N chief to nominate Elahi as the chief minister when PTI’s Usman Buzdar had stepped down ahead of the no-confidence motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan. He even conveyed a congratulatory message to Elahi on the development.

Charges of horse-trading: PTI wants Zardari, Rana and others arrested

Separately, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry continued to express concerns over alleged "ongoing horse trading to manipulate the election" for the Punjab Chief Minister slot.

Fawad said that his party will approach the Supreme Court over the issue, adding that they had documentary evidence proving that horse trading was being done in the province.

"Democracy cannot work like this," Fawad said, warning that the development will have dire implications for the country.