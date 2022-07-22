Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

ISLAMABAD: The tax rate on income of banking companies has been enhanced to 39% for tax year 2023 from the current 35% through an amendment in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Finance Act 2022.

The FBR has issued Circular No 15 of 2022-23 to explain important Amendments made in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

According to the FBR’s budget explanation circular, the taxable income arising from additional income of banking companies earned from additional investment in federal government securities for tax year 2020 and 2021 was taxable at the rate of 37.5% instead of rates provided in Division II of Part I of First Schedule.

This provision was further amended through Finance Act, 2021, whereby income attributable to investment in the federal government securities of banking companies was made taxable on the basis of advances to deposit ratios at graduated tax rates of 40%, 37.5% and 35%, if ratio was up to 40%, 40-50% and above 50%, respectively.

The Finance Act, 2022 has introduced enhanced rates of tax on taxable income of banks attributable to investment in federal government securities. The enhanced rates for tax year 2022 are 55%, 49%, and 35%, if gross advances to deposit ratio was up to 40%, 40-50% or above 50% respectively. For tax year 2023, and onwards tax rates will be 55%, 49% and 39% if gross advances to deposit ratio is up to 40%, 40-50%, or above 50%, respectively.

The changes have been incorporated by substituting sub-rule (6A) of rule 6C of Seventh Schedule to the Ordinance, the FBR stated.

The tax rate on income of banking companies has been enhanced to 39% for tax year 2023 from current 35% through amendment in Division II of Part I of First Schedule of the Ordinance.

Additionally, the application of section 4B has been restricted up to tax year 2022 in case of banking companies, the FBR added.

The FBR has also explained the Supertax on high earning persons.

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

A new section 4C has been introduced through Finance Act, 2022 and this section will apply for tax year 2022 and onwards.

Except for the persons whose income as envisaged in this section is below Rs150 million, all other persons including those assessed under Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Schedules to the Ordinance are liable to pay super tax on graduated rates ranging from one per cent to 4% based on graduated income slabs provided in Division JIB of Part I of First Schedule.

However, for tax year 2022 the rate of supertax under this section will be 10% instead of 4% where the income of the persons engaged, partly or wholly, in business of airlines, automobiles, beverages, cement, chemicals, cigarette & tobacco, fertiliser, iron & steel, LNG terminal, oil marketing, oil refining, petroleum and gas exploration and production, pharmaceuticals, sugar and textiles exceeds Rs300 million.

For tax year 2023, this super tax on income of banking companies will be 10% if the income for the year exceeds Rs300 million. For the purposes of this section, the income will be the sum of the following: For the purposes of this section, the income will be the sum of the following:

(i) Profit on debt, dividend, capital gains, brokerage, and commission; (ii) taxable income (other than brought forward depreciation and brought forward business losses) under section 9 of the Ordinance, excluding amounts specified in; (iii) Imputable income as defined in clause (28A) of section 2 excluding amounts specified and Income computed, other than brought forward depreciation, brought forward amortization and brought forward business losses under Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Schedule. Super tax payable under this section will be paid on the date and manner as specified in under section 137(1) of the Ordinance. In case of default by the person liable to pay super tax under this section, Commissioner through an order in writing will determine the liability of the person and proceed to recover the same under applicable provisions of the Ordinance, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022