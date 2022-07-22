AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
Pakistan

Punjab CM’s election: Qureshi, Elahi finalise strategy

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi at his residence in Lahore and discussed matters concerning Chief Minister’s election.

The meeting was also attended by Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Muhammad Basharat Raja and Zain Qureshi.

In the meeting, a detailed consultation on the strategy regarding the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the retaliatory tactics of the government were also reviewed.

Elahi said that the vindictive tactics of the federal and the Punjab governments are condemnable, the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly are with us, any attempt to undermine the people’s mandate will not be tolerated. What Hamza Shahbaz did under the wings of Shehbaz Sharif in a short period of time will be written in black letters in history, he said. He said the people trusted Imran Khan in the by-election, Insha-Allah the House of Punjab Assembly will also trust Imran Khan in the Chief Minister election.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that PTI’s nominated candidate Ch Pervez Elahi will be the Chief Minister of Punjab, PTI and PML have the majority in the Punjab Assembly. In the by-elections, the public fully accepted Imran Khan’s narrative and served as a lesson to the deviant members.

