ECB’s security team visits PSCA

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: A high-level security delegation of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with the representatives of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Thursday to review and assess the security arrangements being finalised for England’s upcoming tour to Pakistan later this year.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) delegation comprised Richard Snowball, Robert Lynch, John Carr, and Reg Dickason along with the PCB officials. PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing on the security arrangements by the authority outside and inside the Qaddafi stadium, airport, hotel and on parking routes with the use of 4G/LTE technologies.

