AI, cloud services, digital connectivity: minister says country wants to work with SCO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wants to work with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud services, and digital connectivity.

This was stated by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque during a meeting with Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ambassador Zhang Ming, who called on the minister, here on Thursday.

Matters of common interest and related to information and communication technology were discussed during the meeting. The two sides agreed to increase cooperation between the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and the SCO Secretariat.

Federal Minister for IT Haque apprised the SCO secretary general about the steps taken by the Ministry of IT in the field of information technology and telecommunication. We want to work with SCO in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Services and digital connectivity, he said, adding that Pakistan can become a digital hub regarding IT experts, better facilities and time zone for the SCO member countries.

The Federal Minister for IT said that the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential. The Ministry of IT is playing an effective role for the development of the IT and Telecommunication sector of Pakistan. He said empowerment of youth especially women is the topmost priority of the Ministry of IT.

The SCO Secretary General, Zhang Ming, paid tribute to the federal minister for IT for the important steps taken in the field of IT and Telecommunications. Steps for the empowerment of women, data protection, and provision of broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country are laudable, he added. He said the SCO member countries can work on Artificial Intelligence, and regarding e-education, e-health and e-commerce in far-flung areas. Additional Secretary (In-charge) MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq and senior officers of the ministry were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022