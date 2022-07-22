AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
ANL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 68.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
BOP 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
GGGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
GGL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
GTECH 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
MLCF 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 78.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
PRL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.4%)
TREET 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
TRG 78.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.94%)
UNITY 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.96%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,027 Decreased By -44.5 (-0.32%)
KSE100 39,745 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

AI, cloud services, digital connectivity: minister says country wants to work with SCO

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wants to work with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud services, and digital connectivity.

This was stated by Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque during a meeting with Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ambassador Zhang Ming, who called on the minister, here on Thursday.

Matters of common interest and related to information and communication technology were discussed during the meeting. The two sides agreed to increase cooperation between the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and the SCO Secretariat.

Federal Minister for IT Haque apprised the SCO secretary general about the steps taken by the Ministry of IT in the field of information technology and telecommunication. We want to work with SCO in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Services and digital connectivity, he said, adding that Pakistan can become a digital hub regarding IT experts, better facilities and time zone for the SCO member countries.

The Federal Minister for IT said that the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential. The Ministry of IT is playing an effective role for the development of the IT and Telecommunication sector of Pakistan. He said empowerment of youth especially women is the topmost priority of the Ministry of IT.

The SCO Secretary General, Zhang Ming, paid tribute to the federal minister for IT for the important steps taken in the field of IT and Telecommunications. Steps for the empowerment of women, data protection, and provision of broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country are laudable, he added. He said the SCO member countries can work on Artificial Intelligence, and regarding e-education, e-health and e-commerce in far-flung areas. Additional Secretary (In-charge) MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq and senior officers of the ministry were present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MOITT Syed Aminul Haque SCO Artificial Intelligence (AI) cloud services digital connectivity IT sector of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

AI, cloud services, digital connectivity: minister says country wants to work with SCO

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories