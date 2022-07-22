AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Gulf bourses extend rebound, post weekly gains

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf posted weekly gains on Thursday as they extended their rebound following a recent selloff triggered by the prospect of aggressive global interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Dubai’s main share index gained 1.4%, led by a 3.8% jump in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and a 2% increase in top lender Emirates NBD Bank.

Among other gainers, Dubai Electricity and Water closed 2% higher, a day after the utility firm announced plans to invest 40 billion dirhams ($10.89 billion) in electricity and water projects in Dubai over next five years.

Investors returned to the market, while the earnings season brings good performances, said Wael Makarem senior market strategist at Exness.

“However, the market remains exposed to further declines due to the global economic conditions.”

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 2.1%, buoyed by a 3.3% leap in the United Arab Emirates biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The United Arab Emirates’ economy grew by an estimated 8.2% in the first quarter, buoyed by higher oil production, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed 1% higher, logging its first weekly gain in three weeks.

In Qatar, the index finished 1.4% higher, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 3.1%.

However, Masraf Al Rayan dropped 0.6%, after the shaira-compliant lender reported a fall in first-half profit.

Separately, Qatar Airways placed an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets after cliffhanger negotiations at the Farnborough Airshow on Thursday, firming up a deal whose fate had been in the balance for months and bringing orders for the model this week to 125.

