AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares inch up after Wickremesinghe sworn in as president

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

Sri Lankan shares ended higher for the fifth straight session on Thursday, hours after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the island nation’s new president.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was 0.3% higher at 7,736.37.

Veteran politician Wickremesinghe was sworn in as president a day after winning a vote in parliament and urging the nation to come together to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, succeeded Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled Sri Lanka and resigned from his post last week after mass protests over his handling of the economy.

The island-nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, unable to pay for essential imports such as fuel and medicine due to a severe shortage of foreign exchange.

Sri Lankan shares end up, Wickremesinghe voted president

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume fell to 71.1 million shares from 82.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 1.29 billion rupees ($3.60 million), down from 1.34 billion rupees in the earlier session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 21.5 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.27 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan economy CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares inch up after Wickremesinghe sworn in as president

Rupee closes near 227 as relentless fall continues

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Former DG Intelligence Aftab Sultan appointed NAB chairman

Oil price dip continues on higher US gasoline stockpiles

China's yuan hits near 1-week low on simmering property risks

India’s Sonia Gandhi questioned in money laundering case

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 160% YoY in June, production dips

By-elections: ECP turns down PTI’s request to recount votes in PP-7

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Weighed mainly by global commodity prices: SBP sees FY23 most challenging for economy

Read more stories