AGL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.23%)
EPCL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.87%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.16%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.59%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.65%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.5%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.17%)
TREET 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.3%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.42%)
UNITY 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-6.2%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,950 Decreased By -40.4 (-1.01%)
BR30 14,202 Decreased By -277.8 (-1.92%)
KSE100 40,125 Decreased By -334.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 15,257 Decreased By -112.1 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia

AFP 21 Jul, 2022

JAKARTA: At least nine bodies have been found after a ferry sank off the coast of an Indonesian island due to bad weather, a search and rescue official said Thursday.

The KM Cahaya Arafah capsized in waters off Indonesia’s Ternate island on Monday evening, prompting a search and rescue operation for 13 missing people.

Rescuers found four bodies on Wednesday evening and five bodies on the fourth day of the search, the Ternate search and rescue agency said in a statement.

Four people remain missing.

26 people missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

The boat was carrying 77 passengers and crew on board as it travelled to nearby Halmahera island.

Sixty-four people were evacuated to a nearby village after the sinking.

Local villagers had sailed out in their longboats to help authorities in a vessel with the search operation.

Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards.

In May, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt in that accident.

In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

Indonesian island Nine dead ferry sank KM Cahaya Arafah

Comments

1000 characters

Nine dead after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories