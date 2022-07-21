AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.76%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.51%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
OGDC 80.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
TPLP 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.25%)
TREET 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 77.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
UNITY 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,001 Increased By 11.4 (0.28%)
BR30 14,499 Increased By 19.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 40,575 Increased By 115.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
Tokyo shares open lower ahead of BoJ decision

AFP 21 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as investors locked in profits after recent gains while awaiting a Bank of Japan policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.04 percent, or 11.38 points, to 27,668.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.25 percent, or 4.47 points, to 1,941.97.

One dollar bought 138.40 yen, up slightly from 138.26 yen on Wednesday in New York.

“The Nikkei average gained more than 1,300 yen over the five straight winning sessions. Naturally, profit-taking is expected,” Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo shares end sharply higher

But at the same time, investors were relieved by the solid overnight performance of US tech and defence-related shares, and the market is showing a healthy appetite for bargain-hunting, the brokerage added.

Investors are watching the BoJ, which is widely expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy while its global peers including the US Federal Reserve hike rates to fight inflation.

The European Central Bank is also expected later Thursday to announce its first rate increase in more than a decade.

These diverging policies have pushed down the yen, and the central bank “is expected to reiterate that they are watching the currency closely with big sudden (depreciating) moves seen as undesirable from a financial stability point of view,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

“But a weaker currency per se is still regarded as net beneficial for the economy and for the Bank’s quest to lift inflation back towards two percent on a sustained basis,” he added.

Before trading began, the finance ministry said Japan’s trade deficit expanded to a record high of 7.9 trillion yen ($57 billion) in the first half of the year, driven by rising fuel costs.

Among major shares, Nippon Steel fell 3.78 percent to 1,959 yen. Advantest, the world’s top producer of testing kits for semiconductors, fell 1.32 percent to 7,460 yen, and Sony Group fell 0.96 percent to 11,825 yen.

Nissan lost 0.86 percent to 520 yen. Toyota was nominally up 0.02 percent to 2,194.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.64 percent to 80,060 yen, while electronic parts maker Kyocera also rose 0.44 percent to 7,372 yen. But chip maker Murata Manufacturing fell 0.60 percent to 7,810 yen.

