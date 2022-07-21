FESCO chief for accelerating operation against power theft

FAISALABAD: Indiscriminate action should be initiated against the power pilferers, electricity thieves are enemies of the country and nation and do not deserve any kind of concession, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed.

He was chairing a high-level meeting at FESCO Headquarters here today.

He further said that the ongoing operation against electricity theft in all five operation circles of the FESCO region should be accelerated and heavy fines should be imposed on power pilferers. Special checking teams should play an effective role during door-to-door checking and raids should be conducted at night in addition to day time to identify electricity theft.

He said that registration of FIR against electricity thieves should be ensured and it should be followed vigorously so that apart from departmental fines, legal action can be taken against electricity thieves and they can be arrested.

He directed the Superintending Engineers (SEs) to install the pending net metering connections soon after checking the sites properly. He also directed early replacement of two phase transformers and load balancing of distribution transformers.

He directed the construction directorate to complete the feeders of the new grids within the stipulated period and speed up the work on the LT proposals. He said that consideration has been started on the outsourcing of various feeders for which each circle will select the name of one of its feeders and send it to the headquarters.

General Manager (Operation) Muhammad Salim, Chief Engineer (Operation) Ghulam Farooq, Chief Engineer Customer Services Rana Ayub, Director General (Admin) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, SE First Circle Rana Afzal, SE Second Circle Syed Ahmed Ali Shah, Project Director Construction Muhammad Saeed and staff were also present in the meeting.

