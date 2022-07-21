AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
Envoy meets Asif: Defence engagement with Türkiye appreciated

Nuzhat Nazar 21 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday appreciated the defence engagement between Pakistan and Türkiye with a focus on building Pakistan’s capabilities through defence industrial collaboration and regular exchange of training, delegations, courses, and joint exercises.

Ambassador of Türkiye Mehmet Pacaci called on Asif in Islamabad.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over bilateral understanding on regional and global emerging situation and areas of common interest including security, counter-terrorism and tackling developing situation in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Pakistan and Türkiye enjoyed exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages, mutual trust and support.

He emphasized that Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral relations had been institutionalized under the forum of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Highlighting Indian brutalities in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Asif stressed that a just solution of the Kashmir issue was inevitable for lasting peace in the region under UN Resolutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

