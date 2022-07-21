AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
‘Best Smart Ticketing Programme’: TransPeshawar wins award

Recorder Report 21 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Trans-Peshawar and LMKR are proud to announce yet another international honour for the Peshawar BRT System.

TransPeshawar won the award for “Best Smart Ticketing Programme” (200K+ journeys) for 2022 at the Transport Ticketing Global. Transport Ticketing Global, UK presented the award to TransPeshawar for easing the lives of a large segment of society using innovative solutions. LMK Resources Pvt Ltd is the technology partner of TransPeshawar for smart ticketing solution & services for the Peshawar BRT system.

The winners were announced during the 10th annual awards which took place on 28th June, 2022 in London. The Best Ticketing Programme award recognizes any public transport authority and their technology partner that have launched a successful smart ticketing programme in the last two years. The network to which the programme applies should serve 200,000 or more daily journeys. The award takes into account user-adoption, duration, sustainability and any other factors that make the project stand out.

TransPeshawar won among a group of finalists which included JakLingko, Thales and Jatelindo Perkasa Abadi (Indonesia), MetroRio (Brazil), The South Australian Public Transport Authority (SAPTA), (Australia), Cubic Transportation System and MTA, (New York), Opal Digital Card and Contactless Transport Payments, (New South Wales) and Innoforce, (Kazakhstan).

Transport Ticketing Global is a global smart ticketing and mobility community that gathers a truly global audience of leading smart ticketing and mobility experts from 71 countries. The Tenth annual Transport Ticketing Awards celebrated the achievements and innovation and collaborative efforts of our community. The award recognized the incredible work done around the world to keep passengers safe and moving.

A representative of LMK Resources Pvt Ltd received the award on behalf of TransPeshawar at the Annual Transport Ticketing Global Summit 2022, in London.

