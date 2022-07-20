AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.65%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.3%)
EPCL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.51%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
OGDC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
PAEL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.16%)
UNITY 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 8.8 (0.22%)
BR30 14,436 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,405 Increased By 15.9 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,342 Increased By 16.7 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Wildfire rages near Athens; homes damaged, hospital evacuated

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

ATHENS: A wildfire fuelled by gale-force winds raged in the mountainous region of Penteli near Athens on Wednesday morning, burning homes and prompting authorities to order the evacuation of at least nine areas and a hospital.

Thick clouds of smoke darkened the sky over Mount Penteli where the fire broke out around 1430 GMT on Tuesday, some 27 km (16 miles) north of central Athens.

There were no reports of injuries, the fire brigade said.

About 485 firefighters and 120 fire engines were deployed to try to tame the blaze, which was burning on several fronts. More than seven helicopters and planes were dumping water on the flames, though they had halted operations during the night for safety reasons.

“It was a difficult night,” said Fire Department spokesperson Yiannis Artopios in a televised statement, adding that the wind speed exceeded 80 kilometres (50 miles)per hour.

“Due to the intensity and speed of the winds, the fire constantly changed direction throughout the night, which made fighting it, in the middle of the night, even more difficult,” he said.

Local authorities said the fire had burned some homes in the area of Pallini. The fire brigade would not confirm the information.

France battles massive wildfires, Britain breaks temperature record

Authorities had ordered the evacuation of nine areas, including Pallini and Gerakas.

One hospital and the National Observatory of Athens had been evacuated as a precaution. Traffic was halted on roads leading to Penteli and police helped at least 600 residents to find their way out of the fire-stricken areas.

Strong winds were forecast to persist until Wednesday afternoon.

The fire brigade said that 28 firefighters from Romania were assisting local firefighters. More than 200 firefighters and equipment from Bulgaria, France, Germany, Romania, Norway and Finland will be on standby during the hottest months of July and August in Greece.

Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres (121,000 hectares) of forest and bushland in different parts of Greece as the country experienced its worst heat wave in 30 years.

wildfires Mount Penteli Athens National Observatory of Athens

Comments

1000 characters

Wildfire rages near Athens; homes damaged, hospital evacuated

Chinese firm serves notice on CPPA-G

Miftah moves to pacify markets, says imports under control

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

Oil prices drop more than 1% ahead of US inventory data

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1bn: reports

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Read more stories