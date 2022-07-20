AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar futures slip, arabica coffee consolidates

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar prices on ICE fell on Tuesday, weighed down partly by concerns that mills will increase the amount of cane used to produce the sweetener rather than ethanol in Brazil.

SUGAR

October raw sugar was down 2.3% to 18.96 cents per lb by 1450 GMT.

Dealers said weaker ethanol prices in Brazil could boost sugar production in the centre-south region as mills find it more profitable to produce the sweetener.

Rabobank said in a report that ethanol parity had fallen to 16.3 cents per lb likely due to upcoming tax changes which will lower petrol prices, noting the sugar mix during the rest of the season would be closely watched.

October white sugar fell 2.3% to $541.30 a tonne.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell 0.4% to $2.1435 per lb with the market consolidating after climbing by nearly 8% on Monday.

Dealers said roaster buying had contributed to the run-up in prices along with a weaker dollar.

A further decline in ICE certified stocks to 734,157 bags - the lowest level since August 1999 - also helped support prices.

September robusta coffee fell 0.45% to $1,983 a tonne.

COCOA

September New York cocoa rose 0.4% to $2,339 a tonne.

Dealers said second-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus as they keep a close watch on whether global economic woes are beginning to impact consumption.

September London cocoa rose 0.5% to 1,722 pounds a tonne.

sugar price Cocoa price Coffee price raw sugar price

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar futures slip, arabica coffee consolidates

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories