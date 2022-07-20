Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project: Nepra directs management to restore plant’s operation

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has directed the management of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project to restore the plant’s operation.

Secretary Water Resources recently informed National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources, that dewatering of 3 kilometer tunnel will take months, after which the reason for the crack will be found.

On Tuesday, management of 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project called on Nepra Authority and briefed them about the latest developments regarding the plant which is non-operational since July 06, 2022 due to a technical fault. The project management appraised that their experts are in the process of investigating the fault and will take remedial measures once the fault is detected.

Chairman Nepra, Tauseef H Farooqi and Member Nepra, Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan directed the chief executive officer (CEO), Neelum-Jhelum Hydrpower Project to expedite the restoration of the plant for connecting it to the National Grid considering its importance as a reliable and cheaper source of renewable power generation.

