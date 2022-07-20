KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.046 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,206. Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 3.208 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.168 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.455 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.081 billion), Silver (PKR 1.135 billion), DJ (PKR 846.080 million), Natural Gas (PKR 292.774 million), Platinum (PKR 292.454 million), Copper (PKR 229.535 million), SP 500 (PKR 205.022 million), Japan Equity (PKR 128.329 million) and Brent (PKR 2.242 million). In Agricultural commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 0.983 million was traded.

