PTC launches tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) officially marked the start of monsoon season plantation drive 2022 by opening doors of its nurseries providing free of cost plant saplings to individuals, public and private sector organisations.

Mohammad Qasim, CSR Manager PTC said on Tuesday that we have currently the largest private sector afforestation programme in the country having planted and distributed 120 plus million trees and saplings since 1981. This year our plan is to plant and distribute at least five million trees.

Currently, the plant species available at the nurseries are beech tree, Persian lilac, mountain ebony, willow, golden dewdrop, guava and java plum. PTC nurseries are in Islamabad (Sector F-9 & Barakahu), Jhelum (main GT Road near PTC factory), Lahore (Behind Ring Road Head Office), Swabi (Motorway Interchange) and Faisalabad (Iqbal Stadium).

