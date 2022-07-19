AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
Google extends its Android Earthquake Alerts System to Pakistan

  • Service to help users in detecting seismic activities in their respective areas
BR Web Desk 19 Jul, 2022

Google on Tuesday announced the expansion of its "Android Earthquake Alerts System” to Pakistan in an effort to help the users to detect seismic activities in their respective areas.

"Android Earthquake Alerts System is a no-cost, helpful android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people. It uses sensors in Android smartphones," the search engine giant said in a statement.

"When people look up 'earthquake' or 'earthquake near me', they will find relevant results, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake."

It said users who did not wish to receive alerts could turn the notifications off in device settings.

Pakistan has experienced several earthquakes in the past, especially in the northern and western parts of the country.

With the expansion of this earthquake alert system, Android users in Pakistan will receive automatic early warning alerts that help them in preparation for an emergency.

On mobile devices, the Android Earthquake Alerts System will display two types of alerts, depending on the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake.

"One feature titled 'Be Aware' alerts people when earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 occur, or an intensity level of 3 or 4 on the MMI scale. The notification is sent along with the distance of the earthquake's epicenter. The alert uses the phone’s current volume, vibration, and Do Not Disturb settings."

In contrast, another key feature named "Take Action" is a full-screen alert for earthquakes with a magnitude higher than 4.5, or an intensity level of 5 and above on the MMI scale.

"To help people prepare for potential heavy shaking, full-screen instructions are shown and the phone plays a loud sound."

The Android Earthquake Alerts System was first introduced in New Zealand and Greece.

"It is available now in more countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Philippines, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United States of America, and Uzbekistan," the statement added.

