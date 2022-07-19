AGL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
CBOT soybeans neutral in $13.66 to $13.93 range

Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract looks neutral in a range of $13.66 to $13.93 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which could be as strong as the wave a, to travel above $14.36-3/4.

This wave c could also be much weaker, to end far below this level.

A break above $13.93 could lead to a gain to $14.36-3/4 while a break below $13.66 may trigger a drop into $13.22-1/4 to $13.47-1/4 range.

Corn, soy, wheat futures climb

On the daily chart, the contract is presumed to be consolidating in a symmetrical triangle, the upper trendline of which suggests a target of $14.08-3/4.

However, this triangle may turn out to be a pennant, which could have a much narrower range.

The real pattern will only be confirmed when the contract moves off the range of $13.66 to $13.93 on the hourly chart.

Soybeans

