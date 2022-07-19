AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
AVN 76.29 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.69%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
EFERT 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
EPCL 76.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
FCCL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
OGDC 81.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TPL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TPLP 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
UNITY 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 10.7 (0.26%)
BR30 15,092 Increased By 56.3 (0.37%)
KSE100 41,462 Increased By 95.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,784 Increased By 37.8 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee breaches 80 per dollar, hits new record low

AFP 19 Jul, 2022

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell to more than 80 per US dollar for the first time on record Tuesday, as the greenback extended its rally and foreign capital outflows intensified. The rupee 80.0600 against the greenback soon after trading started, Bloomberg data showed.

High inflation and rising interest rates in the United States coupled with fears of an impending recession in the world’s biggest economy have fuelled a broad dollar rally in recent weeks as investors turn increasingly risk-averse.

Tighter US monetary policy has exacerbated outflows from emerging markets such as India, where foreign investors have withdrawn a net $30.8 billion in debt and equity this year.

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

Data released last week showed US consumer price inflation hit a fresh four-decade high in June, exceeding market forecasts and stoking expectations of another large Federal Reserve rate hike next week.

In a written statement to the Indian parliament on Monday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman attributed the rupee’s sharp fall to external reasons.

“Global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar,” she said.

At the same time, the Indian currency has strengthened against the British pound, the Japanese yen and the euro in 2022 so far, Sitharaman added.

But higher crude prices have resulted in a deteriorating trade balance in a country that imports 80 percent of its oil needs.

India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to a record $26.18 billion in June, official data showed last week, largely because of higher crude and coal import prices.

In its monthly economic review, the Ministry of Finance said costlier imports could widen the current account deficit and cause the rupee to depreciate further.

Consumer price inflation in India, the world’s sixth-largest economy, cooled off slightly to 7.01 percent in June after hitting an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April.

But price rises have persisted well above the central bank’s two-to-six percent target range despite consecutive interest rate hikes in May and June.

The central bank has also sold more than $34 billion of its foreign currency reserves in an effort to stabilise the rupee.

Indian shares Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee breaches 80 per dollar, hits new record low

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories